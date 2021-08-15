The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.90. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

