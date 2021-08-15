The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

