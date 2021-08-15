The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 255.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SWGAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

