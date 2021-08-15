The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,243.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,243 ($16.24) and last traded at GBX 1,242.05 ($16.23), with a volume of 155836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,145.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

