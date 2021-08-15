The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

