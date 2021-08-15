The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YORW stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.24. The York Water has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 35.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in The York Water by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

