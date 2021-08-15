TheStreet Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NYSE:TME opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 1,523,865 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

