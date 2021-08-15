Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,851.37 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $67,851.37 and approximately $113,940.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00391708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

