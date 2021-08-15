Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in NIO by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $301,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

