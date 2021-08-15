Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $235.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.