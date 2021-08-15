Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.91 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

