Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 616.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $416.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

