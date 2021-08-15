thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

