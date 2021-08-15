TigerCash (TCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.10 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $752,897.89 and approximately $5.10 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00883096 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

