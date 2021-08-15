Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$24.75 on Friday. 74,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

