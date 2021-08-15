Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $18,465,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

CNHI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,113. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

