Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

