Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.88. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

