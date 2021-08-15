Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
