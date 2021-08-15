Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

