Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 67,400.0% in July

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 67,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TBABF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

