Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 67,400.0% in July

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 67,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TBABF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

