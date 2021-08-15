Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,758,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 402,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 165,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

