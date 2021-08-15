Truist Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $600.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by Truist from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $674.27.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.97 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

