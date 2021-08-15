Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.21 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $448.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

