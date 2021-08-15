TTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

