TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.37) on Thursday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

