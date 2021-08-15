Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TPC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.