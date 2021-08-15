Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 6,903 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

