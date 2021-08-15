Tuttle Tactical Management Has $333,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $355.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.40 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

