Tuttle Tactical Management Has $415,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.