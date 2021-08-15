Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $295,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 132,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.