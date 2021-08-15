Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 284.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,746,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

