Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 1,183 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $245.15 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $569,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

