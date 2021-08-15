Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 6,027 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $29.92 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

