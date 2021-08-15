Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $147,000 Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $7.23 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.92.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,186,213 shares of company stock valued at $52,416,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

