Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells $843,058.72 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

