U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 156.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 351,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,410. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

