UBS Group Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $186.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

