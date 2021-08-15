UBS Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.