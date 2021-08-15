UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 1,426,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,530. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

