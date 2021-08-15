UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

