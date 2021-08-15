Unification Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $72,304.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $72,304.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

