Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,587 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $34,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

