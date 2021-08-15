Unigestion Holding SA Has $7.70 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,985 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 13,089,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,277,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

