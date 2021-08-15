Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 502,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

