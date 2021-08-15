Unigestion Holding SA Sells 46,739 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,733. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $405.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $3,938,197. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

