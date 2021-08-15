Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unilever worth $134,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

