UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $61,896.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,024,802 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

