Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. 752,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

