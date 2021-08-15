Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $18.58 or 0.00040581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $185.81 million and $4.48 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00858181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00104325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044218 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

