Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

